Counseling available Friday as Medicare enrollment opens

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – More than two million Ohioans rely on Medicare and the state is saying that now is the time to start planning for next year.

The enrollment period is open and officials are asking people to review their prescription drug and health insurance options. Plans often change from year-to-year, which is why it’s important to look at options, selecting a plan that fits a person’s needs and budget.

The Jewish Family Services Boonshoft Center will be hosting a free informational program in Centerville at 9 am Friday. Counseling is by appointment by calling 937-610-1555.

During open enrollment, people will have to decide whether to stay on Original Medicare or shop for a stand-alone Part D prescription drug plan or select a Medicare Advantage plan. The open enrollment period is also a good time to figure out if existing coverage will meet needs.

Open enrollment for the 2020 Medicare plan year ends Dec. 7.

Those who can’t attend Friday can contact the Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program with questions.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.