DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With God’s Grace Mobile Food Pantry announced that they will be holding a costume giveaway on Sunday, October 10.

From 12 to 3 p.m., families can bring their kids to 5505 N. Dixie Drive in Dayton to pick out a free costume for Halloween, the organization said on Facebook. Several different sizes will be available.

The organization said that kids must be present to choose a costume.

The giveaway will continue while supplies last.

