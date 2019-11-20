Breaking News
Armed robbery reported at Trotwood Dollar General store
Live Now
2 NEWS at 10 on Dayton’s CW is streaming live now

Cosmic Bowling raises over $22,000 for Hospice of Dayton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 22nd annual Cosmic Bowl put on by Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton raised more than $22,000 for patient care. Around 200 people took to the lanes for the charity event at Poelking-Woodman Lanes in Kettering on November 3.

The Cosmic Bowl has raised over $1 million over 22 years.

“We would like to thank everyone for coming out and making the Cosmic Bowl another huge success,” said Sydney Truax, development assistant with Ohio’s Hospice. “We would also like to thank all of our sponsors for their support.”

Proceeds from the Cosmic Bowl event support patient care at Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton. The not-for-profit hospice care provider has served patients and families in the Dayton region for more than 40 years.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS