Cosmic Bowling raises over $22,000 for Hospice of Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 22nd annual Cosmic Bowl put on by Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton raised more than $22,000 for patient care. Around 200 people took to the lanes for the charity event at Poelking-Woodman Lanes in Kettering on November 3.

The Cosmic Bowl has raised over $1 million over 22 years.

“We would like to thank everyone for coming out and making the Cosmic Bowl another huge success,” said Sydney Truax, development assistant with Ohio’s Hospice. “We would also like to thank all of our sponsors for their support.”

Proceeds from the Cosmic Bowl event support patient care at Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton. The not-for-profit hospice care provider has served patients and families in the Dayton region for more than 40 years.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.