COSI back-to-school roadshow to distribute meals and STEM kits at Dayton Metro Library

Dayton Metro Library

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Center of Science and Industry’s back-to-school roadshow will stop at Dayton Metro Library’s Southeast Branch this Wednesday.

COSI has partnered with the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, Dayton Metro Library, the Ohio Mayors Alliance, and Mayors’ Partnership for Progress to make science, technology, engineering and math education more accessible to Ohio students. The goal of the roadshow is to support students in STEM who have become more reliant on distance learning since the start of the pandemic, and may need help bridging the digital divide.

The show will promote initiatives including the COSI Connects website, the COSI on Wheels program, and COSI Learning Lunchbox science kits to keep students engaged.

Families will have the opportunity to drive through and pick up a free COSI Learning Lunchbox, which will be filled with five science activities. After supplies are depleted, COSI will distribute a free COSI Science Snack, a box which features one science activity to do at home. Kits will be distributed to students alongside meals provided by the Children’s Hunger Alliance.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and Montgomery County Commissioners Carolyn Rice and Judy Dodge will join the event.

COSI said in a press release, “These resources are being made available to underserved youth throughout Ohio partner communities to help break down barriers to education during these times. The COSI roadshow has already served more than 800 families across Ohio, including stops in Athens, Canton, Lima, Chillicothe, and Parma.”

The show will stop at Dayton Metro Library’s Southeast Branch on Wednesday Oct. 14 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

