DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — This weekend we lose an hour of sleep, and AAA says there is a correlation between an increase in crashes and the time change.

While adjusting your clock, it’s important you adjust your sleeping habits so you’re not tired or drowsy for the Monday morning commute.

When you get behind the wheel the next several weeks, it’s going to be darker for your morning drive, and AAA says sometimes caffeine just won’t cut it.

“Don’t rely on coffee to wake you up because that’s not always the case,” laughs Kara Hitchens, AAA’s Public Affairs Manager. “A lot of people think that, but that’s not always the case.”

The CDC estimates one in three is sleep deprived, and one in 20 has fallen asleep at the wheel in the past month.

Hitchens says drowsy driving can be even more dangerous than drunk driving.

“Drunk driving—you can make a choice not to be on the road. But if you’re out there driving drowsy, you know, you could easily fall asleep, easily cause a crash, easily be in a crash where you kill yourself, kill somebody else,” states Hitchens.

She says don’t underestimate the effectiveness of a power nap. If you feel sleepy, pull over and take a break. Move around, stretch, get some fresh air, or even rest your eyes for five or ten minutes.

With the time change, use extra caution in school zones. Children might be harder to see. Slow down, make sure your headlights are on, and put away all distractions.

“You’re going to also have that sun glare where the sun is coming up in the Eastern sky, so you want to keep those things in mind,” says Hitchens.

It’s important for pedestrians to be alert too.

“If you are walking and there are no sidewalks, make sure you’re walking in the direction that traffic is coming so that you can see them, and they can see you,” says Hitchens.

AAA says also watch out for roadside workers. When you see vehicles stopped on the side of the road, move over to help keep them safe.