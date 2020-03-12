Coroner’s Office releases cause of death for 10-year-old Takoda Collins

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed Takoda Collins’ cause of death on Thursday, and considers his death a homicide.
Dr. Harshbarger says 10-year-old Takoda Collins died of blunt force trauma in combination with compressive asphyxia and water submersion (bathtub) on December 13, 2019.
Takoda’s father, Al-Mutahan McClean, is charged with rape, felonious assault, and endangering children in connection with the child’s death.
A judge recently ruled that McClean is competent to stand trial.
A hearing over a motion to suppress filed by the defense will be held in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on April 30 at 9 a.m.
