Coroner’s Office investigator called to scene of crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office says one of their investigators has been sent to the scene of a crash in Dayton.
Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the accident happened in the 2600 block of Old Troy Pike shortly before 4:45 p.m. and involved at least two vehicles.
There were reports that one person may have been trapped inside one of those vehicles. We’re told at least two people were taken to Miami Valley Hospital, though officials could not confirm their condition.
2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.
