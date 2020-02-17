Coroner: Woman found in Perry Twp. home died of stab wounds

PERRY TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner confirmed Monday that a woman whose body was found inside a Perry Township home last week had been stabbed to death.

Police found 60-year-old Donna Walter’s body inside a residence on Brookville Pyrmont Road on Wednesday, February 12.

A short time later, authorities took a man into custody at gunpoint at the Meijer in Englewood in connection with her death.

The man has not yet been officially charged and the investigation remains ongoing.