Coroner: Woman found in Perry Twp. home died of stab wounds

PERRY TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner confirmed Monday that a woman whose body was found inside a Perry Township home last week had been stabbed to death.
READ MORE: Woman who died following incident at Perry Twp. home identified, homicide investigation underway
Police found 60-year-old Donna Walter’s body inside a residence on Brookville Pyrmont Road on Wednesday, February 12.
A short time later, authorities took a man into custody at gunpoint at the Meijer in Englewood in connection with her death.
The man has not yet been officially charged and the investigation remains ongoing.
