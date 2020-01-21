Coroner: Woman found in Kettering dumpster died from “multiple stab wounds”

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner says that the woman found in a Kettering dumpster was stabbed to death.

Dr. Kent Harshbarger released a report Tuesday, saying 24-year-old Sierra Woodfork’s official cause of death is “multiple stab wounds,” ruling her death as a homicide. Woodfork’s body was found in a dumpster in the 500 block of Aberdeen Ave. in Kettering at around 12:50 pm Saturday.

An arrest has been made in the case, according to Kettering Police. The man will be charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence. He was arrested on S. Gettysburg Ave. Sunday night just before 8 pm, according to jail records.