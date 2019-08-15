Click or Tap to Learn about the Victims

Coroner set to release autopsy findings from Oregon District shooting

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Oregon District Memorials by Phil Wiedenheft

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner will be releasing autopsy findings from victims of the Oregon District mass shooting, the coroner announced Thursday.

Coroner Kent E. Harshbarger will announce the preliminary autopsy findings in a news conference that is set to take place in Dayton at 3 pm. Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl will also be in attendance at the news conference, officials confirmed to 2 NEWS.

2 NEWS will stream the news conference live on air, on WDTN.com, and the 2 NEWS app.

