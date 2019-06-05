Crews searching for Harrison Twp. woman find body in wooded area

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – A body has been found in a wooded area near Shiloh Drive and Blue Ridge Drive in Harrison Township.

Sheriff Rob Streck said that members of Equusearch, a national organization specialized in locating missing persons, found the body of a female around 7 pm Tuesday evening.

Equusearch has been in the area for several days searching for missing 71-year-old Harrison Township woman Catherine Clayburn, but the Sheriff could not say for sure if the remains are Clayburn’s.

This body was found about two blocks away from where Clayburn lived.

The identity will have to be officially confirmed by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The Missing Adult Alert originally issued for Clayburn by the Sheriff's Office was canceled around 9:55 pm Tuesday.

