Coroner rules Bellbrook shooting death of 40-year-old man a homicide

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner has ruled the shooting death of 40-year-old Andre Evans a homicide.
The coroner determined the cause of death of Evans as multiple gunshot wounds. Evans died after being shot at a home in the 1900 block of N. Regent Park Drive.
According to Bellbrook Police, officers were called to the Bellbrook home on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 28 on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man shot. Police said Evans was immediately taken to Miami Valley Hospital South, where he later died of his injuries.
The incident is under investigation by the Bellbrook Police Department
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- New US dietary guidelines: No candy, cake for kids under 2
- Catalytic converter thief caught red-handed in Missouri, police say
- 5th-grader’s school project turns into mission to help dogs around the world
- Parents of 4-year-old Missouri girl allegedly killed by neighbors while removing ‘demon’ are charged
- Child labor in Southeast Asian palm oil industry tied to Girl Scout cookies