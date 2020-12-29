Coroner rules Bellbrook shooting death of 40-year-old man a homicide

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner has ruled the shooting death of 40-year-old Andre Evans a homicide.

The coroner determined the cause of death of Evans as multiple gunshot wounds. Evans died after being shot at a home in the 1900 block of N. Regent Park Drive.

According to Bellbrook Police, officers were called to the Bellbrook home on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 28 on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man shot. Police said Evans was immediately taken to Miami Valley Hospital South, where he later died of his injuries.

The incident is under investigation by the Bellbrook Police Department

