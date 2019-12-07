Coroner releases name of man killed in head-on crash on Abbey Avenue

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a two-vehicle crash on Abbey Avenue on Friday night.

George Wright, 57, of Dayton, was killed in a head-on crash that occured just after 10 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Abbey Avenue and US-35.

The cause of this crash is under investigation. It is unclear if anyone else was injured in the crash.

