Coroner releases final autopsy reports from Oregon District shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has released their final autopsy reports stemming from the Oregon District mass shooting.

In the early morning hours of August 4, 24-year-old Connor Betts opened fire on a crowded Fifth Street, killing nine people and wounding several others.

The deaths of Lois Oglesby, Megan Betts, Nicholas Cumer, Logan Turner, Thomas McNichols, Derrick Fudge, Monica Brickhouse, Saeed Saleh and Beatrice Warren-Curtis were all ruled homicides.

Betts fired roughly 30 shots, and police shot him about 30 times before he was taken down.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.