SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — The Clark County Coroner was on the scene of a possible pedestrian strike in Springfield Township Friday morning.

According to the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a possible pedestrian strike happened between 5:30 and 5:40 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 1 near Springfield Xenia Road and Fairfield Pike.

2 NEWS crews reported that the Clark County Coroner was on the scene of the incident.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.