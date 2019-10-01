Female driver dead after rollover crash on I-75

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (WDTN) – A female driver is dead after a single-vehicle, rollover crash on I-75 Monday night.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the call came in around 7:30 pm for a crash on I-75, near Austin Boulevard.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says the victim’s car blew a tire, rolling over several times in the median. The driver was then ejected.

OSP says she was not wearing a seat belt.

The farthest left northbound lane is closed due to the crash. The other two lanes remain open.

The victim’s identity has not been released.