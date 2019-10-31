Coroner offering free candy X-rays

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger is offering a free X-ray check of Halloween candy Friday.

Anyone who receives candy from a Beggar’s Night or Trick-or-Treat events can take the candy to the Miami Valley Crime Lab to have the bag go through an X-ray to detect foreign metal objects in the candy bars.

Among items that the X-ray will look for are needles and razor blades that could be harmful is somebody were to bite into it.

“It is about keeping our kids safe,” Dr. Kent Harshbarger said. “The public hears horror stories of razor blades being in candy that their child received from Trick or Treating and this is a great free way to make sure that all the candy is safe from this hazard.”

