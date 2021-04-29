Coroner: Man found by railroad tracks in Trotwood died from hypothermia

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — After two months, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has determined that 31-year-old James Richard Ulery died of hypothermia.

Ulery was discovered dead by railroad tracks in February. Police received a call in the afternoon alerting them to the body, which was behind a warehouse at 1 Stratacache Way in Trotwood.

Police found no obvious signs of trauma to his body, and at the time, the cause of death could not be determined. Though his cause of death has since been determined, what led up to Ulery dying of hypothermia has not.

This matter is currently being investigated by the Trotwood Police Department.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update when more information is available.