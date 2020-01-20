Coroner launching “Safe Sleep” campaign to combat SIDS

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner launched a new campaign Monday to combat sudden infant death syndrome.

The “Safe Sleep” campaign aims to combat sudden infant death syndrome, which the Mayo Clinic describes as “the unexplained death, usually during sleep, of a seemingly healthy baby less than a year old.”

This week, Dr. Kent Harshbarger’s office will have a joint meeting with Dayton Children’s Hospital about safe sleep.

The campaign runs through Feb. 29.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.