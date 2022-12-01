Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities have identified the woman killed in a crash on Wednesday in Washington Township.

On Wednesday, November 30 at 10:52 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Yankee Street and Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Township.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a Honda Accord had attempted to turn left to the southbound side of Yankee Street from 725 westbound, Sheriff Rob Streck said in the release. The car then collided with a tow truck headed east on S.R. 725.

Guillermina Rodriguez, 81, of Kettering, was in the front passenger seat of the Honda at the time of the crash. She was pronounced dead on scene. EMS crews brought the driver of the Honda to a local hospital.

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.