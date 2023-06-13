DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The coroner has identified the Dayton man killed after he lost control and drove his car into a tree on Saturday, June 10.

James Hurr, 71, was driving quickly along Woodman Drive in Kettering when he came up behind another driver. The police report stated Hurr turned left to avoid the car, leaving his lane then overcorrected to the right, sending him over the curb and sidewalk near East Stroop Road. His car collided with a tree and came to a stop.

Medics brought Hurr to Kettering Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

This incident remains under investigation.