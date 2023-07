DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities have identified the toddler found dead in a Dayton apartment Monday.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Darst Avenue on Monday, July 17. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the body of a 1-year-old boy, later identified as Braxton Trollinger.

Officers will continue to investigate this incident, authorities said. No cause of death has been released at this time, and no one has been taken into custody.