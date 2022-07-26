CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The two people who were removed from the mobile home that burned down following an officer-involved shooting in Clark County have been identified.

On Sunday, July 24, Clark County Deputies responded to a mobile home in the Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park around 11 a.m. When deputies attempted to check the inside of the home, they were met with gunfire according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Matthew Yates was struck by gunfire and taken to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight. He later succumbed to his injuries.

2 NEWS crews at the scene reported that the mobile home caught fire sometime during the incident. Crews also saw two other bodies being removed from the scene.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the people removed from the mobile home as 27-year-old Cole White of South Charleston and 47-year-old Jodie Arbuckle of Springfield.