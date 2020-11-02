Coroner identifies woman who died in Dayton stabbing

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Coroner identified the victim of a Sunday stabbing as Amber Smith, 25, of Dayton.

According to the coroner’s report, Smith died from multiple stab wounds at her residence on Smithville Rd. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Dayton Police have arrested a man in connection with the stabbing. According to a police report the suspect is currently being held in jail.

This is an ongoing investigation and WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

