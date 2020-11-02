DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Coroner identified the victim of a Sunday stabbing as Amber Smith, 25, of Dayton.
According to the coroner’s report, Smith died from multiple stab wounds at her residence on Smithville Rd. Her death has been ruled a homicide.
Dayton Police have arrested a man in connection with the stabbing. According to a police report the suspect is currently being held in jail.
This is an ongoing investigation and WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Coroner identifies woman who died in Dayton stabbing
- Ohio to begin accepting applications for $400M in relief for small businesses, low-income residents, more
- Federal judge denies GOP effort to toss 127,000 votes in Texas
- Biden holds rally in Cleveland day before election
- Bail set at $2m for teen accused in Wisconsin shootings