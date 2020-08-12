Coroner identifies woman hit, killed by driver in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Coroner has identified a woman who was struck by a vehicle Monday night as Tamera Nicole Jackson, 39, of Dayton.

A crash report filed by the Dayton Police said that the vehicle failed to yield right of way to Jackson, who was crossing the street at the time of the accident. The vehicle fled the scene after striking Jackson.

The coroner ruled her death as an accident. The matter is still under investigation by authorities.

