Coroner identifies victim of South Irwin St. alley incident as 17-year-old boy

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Coroner has identified the victim of an incident that took place in an alley on South Irwin Street in December 2020 as a 17-year-old boy.

The coroner initially asked for the publics help identifying his remains Monday. 2 NEWS is choosing not to name the victim due to him being under 18 years of age.

The cause and manner of his death has not been determined at this time. This incident is currently under investigation.

