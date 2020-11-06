Coroner identifies victim of fatal hit-and-run in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Coroner identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run as 52-year-old Denise Jackson, of Dayton.
Authorities told 2 NEWS that the accident happened Saturday around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Catalpa Drive and West Fairview Avenue. Jackson was crossing the street when she was struck.
Police said that the vehicle that hit Jackson fled the scene but they believe it was a red SUV with heavy damage to the front end.
WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
