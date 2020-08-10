Coroner identifies victim in incident on Salem Avenue

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Coroner has identified a person who died after an incident on Salem Avenue as Kyron Cannady, 24, of Dayton.

The Dayton Police Department confirmed Cannady was the victim of Sunday’s incident where someone was taken to Miami Valley Hospital after being shot.

The cause of death has yet to be determined. WDTN.com will update this story if more information becomes available.