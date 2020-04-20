Coroner identifies victim in deadly head-on crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly crash on Old Troy Pike last week as a 23-year-old Dayton man.
READ MORE: 1 dead, 2 injured after head-on crash in Dayton
Just before 4:45 p.m. on April 16, police responded to the 2600 block of Old Troy Pike for reports of a multi-vehicle accident. Officials at the scene said that a vehicle traveled left of center and hit an oncoming car head-on.
Taimullah Usengimana was pronounced dead at the scene. The Coroner said Monday that he died of multiple blunt force injuries and that his death is ruled accidental.
Another man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, while a woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
