DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a homicide investigation.

According to the coroner, 31-year-old Shanika Bogan died following an incident on the 800 block of Uhrig Avenue. Bogan was pronounced dead on Friday, April 30.

The cause of her death has not been determined at this time.

Dayton Police confirmed that the incident is under investigation.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.