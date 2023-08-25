TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are dead after a crash in Trotwood on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Trotwood Police Department, officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Olive Road and Hoover Avenue around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday.

When crews arrived on the scene, they located two people with life-threatening injuries. In addition to their injuries from the crash, they were both found to have suffered gunshot wounds.

Trotwood Police reported that the man and woman involved were familiar with each other.

Both the man and the woman have since succumbed to their injuries. The Montgomery County Coroner identified them as 38-year-old Antonio Heard and 44-year-old Crystal Lugo.

This incident remains under investigation by the Trotwood Police Department.