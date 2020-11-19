Coroner identifies man who died following incident on Vienna Parkway

MIAMI TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Coroner has identified the man who died following an incident on Vienna Parkway as 80-year-old Jack Gilbert, of Miami Township.

Police officers were dispatched to Vienna Parkway around 8:19 a.m. Sunday.

2 NEWS has requested additional information regarding the incident that took place. At this time, the coroner has yet to determine the cause and manner of his death.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.