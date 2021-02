DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner has identified 28-year-old Demarco Rutledge, of Dayton, as the man found fatally shot in a pickup truck Saturday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS police found Rutledge in the vehicle just before 3 p.m. in the 2600 block of Jerome Avenue.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.