Coroner identifies man shot and killed in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner has identified the man who was shot and killed in a Trotwood home Saturday afternoon.

Myron K. Taylor, 53, of Trotwood, was shot and killed at a home in the 5400 block of Northford Road in Trotwood just after 12:30 pm Saturday. Authorities say crews were dispatched to the home after the homeowner called 911.

In the 911 call, the caller stated he shot Taylor because he was trying to enter the caller’s home.

2 NEWS is working to learn more on the incident and will have additional details as it becomes available.

