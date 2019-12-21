Coroner identifies man shot and killed in Dayton early Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner has identified a man killed in a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in Dayton.

Frankie McGee, 26, of Dayton was shot and killed in a home on Ethel Avenue. The call came in just after 5:00 a.m.

Dayton police are investigating this shooting and WDTN will bring you updates as they become available.

