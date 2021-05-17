Coroner identifies man killed in stabbing on Troy Street

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of a fatal stabbing that happened over the weekend in Dayton.

Bart Atkins, 61, died Sunday, May 16, after a verbal altercation led to him being stabbed.

The Dayton Police Department said that officers were sent to the 1000 block of Troy Street around 6 p.m. after getting calls that someone was stabbed. When they arrived they saw a 30-year-old man providing first aid to Atkins, who was suffering from a stab wound.

When police called in EMS they found out the 30-year-old man helping Atkins was also the person responsible for stabbing him. The victim was then taken to the hospital where they determined he had life-threatening injuries, which he would later die from.

The initial investigation determined that a verbal altercation between the victim and the 30-year-old man escalated when Atkins “aggressively approached” the man. He then pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.

Police have turned the details of the investigation over to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office for the consideration of charges.

WDTN.com will update this developing story as we receive more information.