Coroner identifies man killed in Dayton shooting

Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s deputy shoots, injures suspect
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner identified the man who was shot and killed in Dayton Monday morning. 

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 27-year-old Tevin K. Million.

Police were called around 4 am Monday about several shots fired near the intersection of Newport Avenue and Fairview Avenue.

When officers arrived they found the man dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

