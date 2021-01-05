Coroner identifies man killed in Christmas Eve stabbing

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner has identified 36-year-old Ty Hess as the victim of a fatal stabbing on Christmas Eve.

According to a report, police were called to the 400 block of Briarwood Avenue near Radio Road just after 7 p.m on Thursday, Dec. 24.

Police said Hess was stabbed and taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died. The cause of death was determined as a penetrating stab wound to the chest.

The coroner ruled Hess’s death a homicide. A suspect was arrested in Yellow Springs on Monday and is being held in the Montgomery County Jail.