DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner has identified 36-year-old Ty Hess as the victim of a fatal stabbing on Christmas Eve.
According to a report, police were called to the 400 block of Briarwood Avenue near Radio Road just after 7 p.m on Thursday, Dec. 24.
Police said Hess was stabbed and taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died. The cause of death was determined as a penetrating stab wound to the chest.
The coroner ruled Hess’s death a homicide. A suspect was arrested in Yellow Springs on Monday and is being held in the Montgomery County Jail.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Senator claims family home was targeted by Antifa; activists say it was a candlelight vigil
- Coroner identifies man killed in Christmas Eve stabbing
- 2020 online property values now online in Montgomery County
- Dog licenses available at West Carrollton Civic Center Jan. 21, 28
- Coyote got past 6-foot fence before killing dog, Illinois family says