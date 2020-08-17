Coroner identifies man in fatal crash on West Third Street

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Coroner has identified the man who died as a result of a car accident on West Third Street as Rion Allen, 29, of Dayton.

Dayton Police said that Allen lost control of his vehicle, drove over the curb and struck a metal utility pole around 8:16 p.m. Sunday.

He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital but died Monday.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS