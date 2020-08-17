Coroner identifies man in fatal crash on West Third Street

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Coroner has identified the man who died as a result of a car accident on West Third Street as Rion Allen, 29, of Dayton.
Dayton Police said that Allen lost control of his vehicle, drove over the curb and struck a metal utility pole around 8:16 p.m. Sunday.
He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital but died Monday.
