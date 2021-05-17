Coroner identifies man found dead in vehicle on railroad tracks Sunday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man found dead in a vehicle on the railroad tracks near Huffman Avenue Sunday night.

Jacob Osborne, 22, of Dayton, was found dead in a vehicle that came to rest on the railroad tracks near the 300 block of Huffman Avenue. Dayton police said he was “driving at a high rate of speed through neighborhoods for an extended period of time.” During this time, he was shot while driving on Hamilton Avenue.

His vehicle continued down Hamilton Avenue onto railroad tracks, where it eventually came to rest near Huffman Avenue. The disabled vehicle was eventually called in to police, which prompted the ongoing investigation into these events.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Det. Geiger at 937-333-4616, the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

