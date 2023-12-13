DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The man who died in a shooting in Dayton last week has been identified.

According to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, 35-year-old Dominque Battle was identified as the man who died after a shooting on Brooklyn Avenue.

At around 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 6, officers were dispatched to the scene on report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they reportedly found Battle, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman. The woman was transported to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

The Dayton Police Department reported that after serving a search warrant on Palisades Drive on Dec. 8, a suspect in the shooting was arrested. That person has since been transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

This shooting remains under investigation.