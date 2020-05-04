Coroner identifies hit and run victim

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner has identified the victim of Friday nights deadly hit and run crash as 60-year-old Terry Parsons.

Authorities say that both Parsons and his dog were struck by a vehicle at around 9:30 p.m. that Friday.

Police did not receive the call regarding the accident until 6:30 a.m. Saturday because both Parsons and his dog were obscured by a hill.

The Riverside Police are still investigating this matter and ask that anyone with information contact them.