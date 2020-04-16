Coroner identifies Dayton homicide victim

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A deadly weekend shooting in Dayton is now ruled a homicide.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 47-year-old Bernard Little.
A spokesperson with the Dayton Police Department tells 2 NEWS Little was shot along East Maplewood Avenue Saturday night and died from his injuries.
A suspect is in custody.
