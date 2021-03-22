Coroner identifies body found by stranded motorist in Butler County

LEMON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office was called to Lemon Township the afternoon of March 19 after a stranded motorist discovered a dead body in the woods.

Deputies and fire crews, along with the county coroner, were sent to State Route 4 and Verity Parkway around 4 p.m. Together they were able to identify the body as 46-year-old Ray Lawson, of Middletown.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating this incident.

WDTN.com will update this story when more details become available.