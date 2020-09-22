Coroner identifies 67-year-old woman from August homicide

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Coroner released a statement Tuesday identifying Patricia Thompson, 67, as having died on Aug. 16 — an incident still being investigated by the Springfield Police Department.

Thompson died from multiple blunt force injuries and her death has been ruled a homicide.

2 NEWS has reached out to the Springfield Police Department for additional information but has yet to hear back. WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.