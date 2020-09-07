Coroner identifies 2 killed in I-70 crash

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were killed in a crash Saturday night on I-70 eastbound near mile marker 21 in Brookville.

Initial investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on September 5, a 2012 Kia Forte was traveling eastbound on I-70 when the driver lost control, crossed the median, and struck a 2012 Toyota Rav4 that was headed westbound.

The driver and passenger of the Kia Forte were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The Coroner’s Office identified the victims Monday as Michael Ruffin-White, 22, and Heather Witte, 19.

The driver of the Rav4 along with a passenger were taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.