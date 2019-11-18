Coroner: Forsythe Ave. shooting ruled homicide

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A shooting that left a 32-year-old man dead in Dayton early Friday morning has been ruled a homicide by the Montgomery County Coroner.

According to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger, Dandre Hill died from multiple gunshot wounds at the hospital after being shot at around 6 am Friday in the 4600 block of Forsythe Ave. A 911 caller reported hearing several shots fired and screaming in the area.

The incident remains under investigation by Dayton Police.

