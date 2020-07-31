Coroner: Enough evidence to suspect foul play in Coker’s death

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Coroner says the cause and manner of a Riverside woman’s death is still undetermined based on an autopsy but there is enough evidence to suspect foul play.

Cheryl Coker had been missing since October of 2018. Her remains were found at the end of April in Greene County, about a fifteen minute drive away from her home. Her case is considered a homicide.

No arrests have been made in her death.

The Coroner’s Office tells 2 NEWS that the remains were exposed to the elements long enough to make their investigation difficult.

“The circumstances surrounding the disappearance as developed by law enforcement investigators, and death, as the post mortem changes are consistent with the time period and the clothing is reported to be what was worn at the time of the disappearance, suggest the cause of death is related to foul play and as such a common term used to certify the cause of death is homicidal violence of unknown etiology,” comments Coroner Kent Harshbarger in the autopsy report.

He goes on to say there is no reported history to indicate the remains were taken to the wooded area where they were found for any other purpose but to conceal the death. Her remains have been released to family, but the Coroner’s Office did digitally catalogue the remains and evidence in order to reevaluate in case more evidence is found.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is now leading the investigation. They declined our request for an interview but said her case is still an open and active investigation.