Police discuss Dayton 2-month-old that died of blunt-force trauma

Ohio AG: Dayton doctor indicted on 145 charges for child pornography Coroner: Dayton 2-month-old died of blunt-force trauma
Crime scene blurred law enforcement and forensic background

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death of an infant a homicide.

Gabriel Clouse, 2 months old, died Wednesday, Feb. 5 at Children’s Medical Center. Dr. Kent Harshbarger, in a press release from the Coroner’s Office, ruled the cause of death as blunt force injuries and as a homicide.

Police said officers were called to the 800 block of Wyoming Street on February to assist emergency medics. When officers arrived they found Gabriel in distress. He was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital for treatment. Lt. Jason Hall of the Dayton Police Department said, “Due to circumstances surrounding the child’s injury and eventual death, detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit have been investigating.”

Hall said a 10-year-old child was also at the house during the incident but the relationship of that child to Gabriel is not known.

No one has been charged at this time in the case. The death remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department.

