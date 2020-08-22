Coroner confirms two people dead in Preble County crash

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people are dead after a crash near Eaton Saturday afternoon according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s office.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed the crash happened around 1:15 Saturday on State Route 127 near Mann Road.
Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash and have not yet released whether there were additional victims.
2 News has a crew heading to the scene and will bring you the latest details as they become available.
