Coroner confirms two people dead in Preble County crash

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people are dead after a crash near Eaton Saturday afternoon according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s office.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed the crash happened around 1:15 Saturday on State Route 127 near Mann Road.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash and have not yet released whether there were additional victims.

2 News has a crew heading to the scene and will bring you the latest details as they become available.

